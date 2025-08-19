Man arrested in Cultural District double shooting

The search for a suspect in a double shooting in broad daylight in Pittsburgh's Cultural District is over.

Pittsburgh police said 28-year-old Jaraye McLaughlin of Monroeville has been arrested in connection with the shooting on Aug. 1. They said a man and a woman were shot and injured in the area of Penn Avenue and Garrison Place around 4:30 p.m.

According to the criminal complaint, the shooting was captured on camera. In the complaint, investigators say video footage shows McLaughlin confront one of the victims at Penn Avenue and 9th Street, then the victim follows McLaughlin to Garrison Place and McLaughlin pulls out a firearm and fires.

Investigators said in the complaint that he also fired into a group of bystanders. One person told police they had to push their family out of the way of gunfire and dove on a juvenile to make sure they did not get shot.

Police were called to a shooting in Downtown Pittsburgh on Aug. 1, 2025. Credit: KDKA

On top of using surveillance video to track McLaughlin, investigators say in the court paperwork that they discovered he got off a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus Downtown less than 20 minutes before the shooting. They also said McLaughlin used a QR tap through the Ready2Ride app to pay for his bus fare.

Some people who work Downtown were put on edge after seeing the aftermath of the shooting in the Cultural District, which is an area not known for violent crime.

McLaughlin is in jail and facing numerous charges, including three counts of aggravated assault, prohibited possession of a firearm and six counts of recklessly endangering another person.