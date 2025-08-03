Pittsburgh police looking for "person of interest" in Downtown shooting

Police looking for "person of interest" in Downtown Pittsburgh shooting

Pittsburgh police are looking for a suspect in connection with Friday's shooting in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Police released photos of the man they're looking for, and they're asking for the public's help in order to locate and identify him. He's being called a person of interest.

Pittsburgh police are looking for a suspect in connection with Friday's shooting in Downtown Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Bureau of Police

The shooting, which took place in the area of Penn Avenue and Garrison Place, left two people injured. Penn Avenue was closed as police investigated.

A woman was shot on the sidewalk in the lower leg, while a man was shot in the arm and the leg. He was located a block away.

Police say the suspect ran down Garrison Place toward Liberty Avenue.

"No one wants to see violence of any kind in our neighborhoods, especially acts that put lives at risk," Mayor Ed Gainey said, in part, in a statement. "Let me be clear: there is no place for this kind of behavior in our city."

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Pittsburgh police.