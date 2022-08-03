Man arrested in 3 overdose deaths on South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was arrested in connection with the overdoses of three people found dead inside a South Side home in 2021.

Pittsburgh police announced the arrest of 43-year-old James Hamlett of Bloomfield on Wednesday.

Police said two men and a woman were found dead inside a home on South 18th Street on July 31, 2021.

The medical examiner identified the victims as 34-year-old Jason G. Heintzelman, 30-year-old Micah Danielle White and 25-year-old Davon Tae Lipscome, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

Hamlett is facing multiple charges, including drug delivery resulting in death, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.