Man arrested in 3 overdose deaths on South Side
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was arrested in connection with the overdoses of three people found dead inside a South Side home in 2021.
Pittsburgh police announced the arrest of 43-year-old James Hamlett of Bloomfield on Wednesday.
Police said two men and a woman were found dead inside a home on South 18th Street on July 31, 2021.
The medical examiner identified the victims as 34-year-old Jason G. Heintzelman, 30-year-old Micah Danielle White and 25-year-old Davon Tae Lipscome, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.
Hamlett is facing multiple charges, including drug delivery resulting in death, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.