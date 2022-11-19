Man and woman found dead in Westmoreland County house fire
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - The Westmoreland County Coroner has confirmed two people, a man, and a woman, have died in a house fire.
Cameras were kept far back from the scene on Espey Road while crews worked to extinguish the flames.
The home caught fire around 8:30 p.m. on Friday night and the coroner has said that two people were found dead inside.
A cause of death has not yet been determined.
The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.
