Watch CBS News
Local News

Man and woman found dead in Westmoreland County house fire

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Two dead in Westmoreland County house fire
Two dead in Westmoreland County house fire 00:28

EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - The Westmoreland County Coroner has confirmed two people, a man, and a woman, have died in a house fire.

RELATED: Coroner called to East Huntingdon house fire

Cameras were kept far back from the scene on Espey Road while crews worked to extinguish the flames.

The home caught fire around 8:30 p.m. on Friday night and the coroner has said that two people were found dead inside.

A cause of death has not yet been determined.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.

First published on November 19, 2022 / 9:29 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.