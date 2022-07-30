Man accused of brutally beating mailman in Brookline facing federal charges
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - State charges have been dropped against a man accused of brutally beating a mail carrier with a baseball bat in Pittsburgh.
Matthew Harrison is now facing federal charges.
Postal worker Charles Schmiedlin was finishing up his route in the Brookline neighborhood in May when he was attacked outside of his vehicle.
There was then an hours-long standoff at 43-year-old Harrison's hours before he was taken into custody.
He was initially charged with criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault.
Now that he is facing federal charges, Harrison has pled not guilty.
