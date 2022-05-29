SWAT called to Mt. Lebanon after mailman attacked

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A mail carrier on his route was attacked with a bat, and SWAT was called to take the suspect into custody.

This was an hours-long standoff after police say a mailman, finishing up his route for the day, was brutally attacked with a baseball bat.

A SWAT team with guns drawn, gas masks, and bulletproof vests surrounded a home in Brookline for hours Saturday after police say 43-year-old Matthew Harrison assaulted a local mailman.

"Upon securing the scene, the individual had fled prior to officers' arrival and holed up in a house on 629 Dorchester Drive," police chief Jason Haberman said.

Residents nearby told KDKA they saw the aftermath of the attack, witnessing the mailman and Harrison covered in blood.

Police say Harrison assaulted and possibly stabbed the worker with a baseball bat.

A flash-bang and tear gas was used in an attempt to get Harrison to surrender from his home, where he was barricaded inside.

Those who live nearby crowded the area, shocked to see what was happening so close to home.

"It's very much alarming and very much a surprise because this is a relatively calm and friendly neighborhood," Paula Schultz, a neighbor of the area said.

Police say the mailman was at the end of his route on Castlegate Avenue. Officials have yet to find a motive for what may have led up to the assault.

"It's a 25-year employee. The employee has worked this route for a number of years and was familiar with the individual. By all accounts at this point, it was an unprovoked attack based off everything that we can tell at this time," Haberman added.

Neighbors who know Harrison say they believe the 43-year-old lost his job two weeks ago and had been keeping to himself inside his home before this happened.

"Bad things happen to the most unexpected times. So all we can do is pray and wish for the best," Schultz later said.

The mail carrier was taken to the hospital with significant injuries. He is in stable condition.

Harrison has been charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault.