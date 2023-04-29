Luke Combs set to kick off summer concert season at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In just hours, Acrisure Stadium is going to be rocking as Luke Combs and his opening acts kick off the summer concert season.

Now, if you're one of the people heading to that show or any of the upcoming shows, there are some policies to keep in mind to ensure a fun time that goes smoothly.

The parking lots for the Luke Combs show will open at 1 p.m. and the lots closest to the stadium cost $50/spot.

The stadium gates will open at 5 p.m. and tickets are mobile, so be sure they're on your phone before you arrive.

Lastly, Acrisure Stadium similar to PNC Park is a cashless stadium now.

Payments all have to be cards or ApplePay or Google Pay.

Just like Steelers games, the NFL's clear bag policy is in place for concerts, meaning only small, clear bags are allowed.