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Luke Bryan's Farm Tour concert tonight in Westmoreland County canceled

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
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Mike Darnay

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Country music star Luke Bryan's Farm Tour concert tonight in Westmoreland County has been canceled. 

The show has been canceled due to the field conditions at 1846 Farms being too muddy.

"We're so sorry," the show's website reads. "This call was made for everyone's safety on the grounds."  

The website said that all ticket and parking orders are being automatically refunded and people won't need to take any action.

Approximately 15,000 to 20,000 people were expected to attend the show at the farm in Unity Township near Latrobe. 

In 2024, Luke Bryan played a similar farm show near Smithton at the Cunningham Family Farm

Stay with KDKA-TV for the latest on this developing story. 

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