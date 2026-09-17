Luke Bryan's Farm Tour concert tonight in Westmoreland County canceled

Country music star Luke Bryan's Farm Tour concert tonight in Westmoreland County has been canceled.

The show has been canceled due to the field conditions at 1846 Farms being too muddy.

"We're so sorry," the show's website reads. "This call was made for everyone's safety on the grounds."

The website said that all ticket and parking orders are being automatically refunded and people won't need to take any action.

Approximately 15,000 to 20,000 people were expected to attend the show at the farm in Unity Township near Latrobe.

In 2024, Luke Bryan played a similar farm show near Smithton at the Cunningham Family Farm.

Stay with KDKA-TV for the latest on this developing story.