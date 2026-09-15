What to know for Luke Bryan's Farm Tour stop in Westmoreland County

Country music star Luke Bryan will bring his Farm Tour to 1846 Farms in Unity Township near Latrobe on Thursday.

As the clock ticks down to showtime, finishing touches are being put on a few buildings, fences are going up and as 1846 Farms general manager Aleisha Stas showed KDKA, their farm is ready for Luke Bryan fans and for whatever Mother Nature may bring.

"We are rain or shine, so bring your ponchos if it rains," Stas said. "I would suggest not wearing your best shoes. We are expected to get some rain on Thursday earlier in the afternoon."

She's right. According to KDKA First Alert Meteorologist Ron Smiley, there will be rain on Thursday, but most of it should push out of the area by the time gates open at 5 p.m. The temperatures should be in the low 70s with some wind by the time Bryan is taking the stage around 8:30 p.m., making it perfect weather for a light jacket or hoodie.

Stas says they are expecting between 15,000 and 20,000 people for the concert.

Parking is first-come, first-served, and tailgating is allowed.

If you want updates on the show, Stas said to text LUKEPA26 to 888777.

"You can get direct concert alerts," she said. "So, anything with emergency procedures or weather updates, you can get that directly texted to you."

For tickets and general show information, Stas says fans should head to the concert's website.

"We're just so excited to welcome everyone to 1846 Farms and to experience Luke Bryan's Farm Tour here in Latrobe," said Stas.

The weather can always change, but if there is no rain by showtime, just know there may be some mud because it's a farm, after all. So, wear boots, yes, but maybe don't wear your best cowboy boots.