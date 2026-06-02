Luke Bryan concert expected to bring thousands of fans to Pittsburgh-area farm

On Sept. 17, multi-platinum country music star Luke Bryan will bring his Farm Tour to 1846 Farms near Latrobe.

Westmoreland County is no stranger to large outdoor concerts. Some may remember the Rolling Rock Town Fair in the early 2000s, while others may recall Luke Bryan's stop at a farm in South Huntingdon Township just two years ago. Now the country music superstar is returning to the area.

The Unity Township farm's general manager, Aleisha Stas, gave KDKA a tour of the family farm, which dates back to before the Civil War. She says Bryan's team first reached out after finding the farm on social media, but she says at first, she and her family thought it was too good to be true.

"This was around April Fools, so we thought it was an April Fools prank," Stas said. "My whole family, we were like, there's no way this is about to happen. But this has been incredible."

Stas says Bryan's team is handling everything logistically from parking and bathrooms to deciding exactly where the concert will be staged.

"If we have it on this side of the property, we can hold 12,000 people," Stas said. "And if we have it on (the other side) of the property, it can be up to 20,000. But we have not determined that yet."

Many of those decisions will be made as September gets closer. In the meantime, however, the farm is holding off on planting in certain fields until the final concert location is selected.

And while hosting thousands of people may sound a little intimidating, Stas says her family is excited to welcome fans to the farm for what they hope will be a memorable night.

"Obviously, we've never had this many people here before, so it will be a new thing for all of us, but we are not worried," said Stas. "Luke Bryan's team are experts with this, and I think it will go great."

Tickets for this concert are currently on sale, and they will run you about $77 per person, plus tax for general admission.