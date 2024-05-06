More than 20,000 people expected at Pittsburgh-area farm for Luke Bryan concert in September

SMITHTON BOROUGH (KDKA) — Luke Bryan is bringing his Farm Tour to four small towns, and Smithton Borough in Westmoreland County is one of them.

The country music star will perform his hits on a family farm in the borough. The family and community members told KDKA-TV what this means to them, and it's safe to say they don't want this Bryan excitement to end.

"Out of the blue, just called," Joyce Cunningham said.

When Cunningham found out the country music megastar wanted to bring his 15th Farm Tour to her family farm in Smithton, she thought she was being pranked.

"Biggest deal maybe ever for Smithton," she said.

People who live in Smithton didn't believe it at first either.

"I even had to call to make sure like it wasn't a scam or just some false news," Robinette Vitez said.

"I honestly thought it was a scam at first because who's going to come to a small town," said Milan Harmon.

Bryan will perform at the Cunningham Family Farm on Sept. 28.

"My children are very excited. I like it because it's music. I'm a former music teacher, and that makes it a little more exciting for me," Cunningham said.

Bryan is bringing out other acts, including Tucker Wetmore and Conner Smith. Cunningham said they're preparing for about 20,000 people to crash the party.

"What we have to do is plant the fields in a grassy type of crop and then harvest it, and then have more or less like a lawn type of field," Cunningham said. "We have Pleasant Lane Farms in Latrobe and we have Matson Farms in Ligonier, so they are going to help us since we're not currently a working farm."

The concert is the talk around the small town, and it's a big deal for the businesses in the area.

"We don't have a lot of eateries and things like that. So, anyone that has something, they're really promoting it," Cunningham said.

"Everyone's still kind of shocked a little bit, honestly, because it's Smithton. We're just a tiny little town on the side of the highway," said Barbara Sabarese.

If you want to hit the fields and honor American farming families with Bryan, it's going to be your kind of night.

"Farmers work really hard, and for something like this, I wish my parents were here for this because they're the original farm," Cunningham said. "They started the farm, and this is one of three farms. And they've been gone now for over 20 years and this would have been something. My father would have loved this."

Early access tickets are already available. Tickets go on sale to the public on Thursday at 10 a.m.