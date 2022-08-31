Watch CBS News
Local News

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman won't participate in early-September debate with Dr. Oz

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- John Fetterman, Pennsylvania's Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate says he won't participate in an early-September debate with Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Fetterman cites his ongoing recovery from a recent stroke  

The Hill reports Fetterman called out Oz's campaign for mocking several 'concessions' that would be made if Fetterman agreed to debate with Oz, including mocking him over his health.

Fetterman blasted Oz, accusing him of making it "abundantly clear that they think it is funny to mock a stroke survivor."

Oz's camp responded, saying "John Fetterman is a liar, a liberal, and a coward."

First published on August 31, 2022 / 2:28 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

