Police find drugs, guns, improvised explosive device in bust at Westmoreland County home

Police said they found over one kilogram of cocaine, two Ziploc bags full of methamphetamine, digital scales and a large amount of cash when they searched the home of David John Ackerman on June 6.

State troopers from the Kiski Valley barracks who conducted the raid not only found drugs in Ackerman's home on Aspen Drive in Loyalhanna Township, but they found hunting rifles, shotguns, pistols and AR-style rifles, some of which were loaded and strewn about the trailer house, easily accessible to the 5-year-old who was also living there.

And to top it all off, police said they found an improvised explosive device on a shelf in the living room, with a fuse connected to it.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Ackerman is an upper-level to high-level drug dealer. He now faces several felony charges related to possessing, manufacturing and distributing drugs, as well as possessing weapons of mass destruction and endangering the welfare of a child.

Ackerman is currently being held at the Westmoreland County Prison without bail. His preliminary hearing is set for Monday, June 16.