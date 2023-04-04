Lower Burrell McDonald's employee accused of assaulting coworker

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A McDonald's employee is accused of assaulting her co-worker with the drive-thru window headset.

According to the Tribune-Review, police in Lower Burrell said Nicole Brundage argued with her co-worker after she asked for help. Police said, according to The Trib, that she then threw the headset at her head and pushed her into the fryer station.

The victim was diagnosed with a mild concussion, according to the Trib.

Brundage faces simple assault and criminal mischief charges.