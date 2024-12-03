Scratch-off worth $3 million sold in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Someone who bought a scratch-off ticket in Allegheny County is heading into the holiday season with a bit of extra cash.

A scratch-off worth $3 million was sold at Nic's Tobacco on Lincoln Way in White Oak, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Tuesday.

The store will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning scratch-off, which was a $3,000,000 Golden Ticket. The $30 game offers top prizes of $3 million.

Scratch-offs are distributed randomly, which means the Pennsylvania Lottery doesn't know where winning tickets will be sold until after a prize has been claimed.

Pittsburghers have recently bought several other big-winning tickets. Last month, a ticket worth $1 million was sold in Mercer County. In October, a $5 million scratch-off was sold at Hollywood Casino at the Meadows in Washington County and one worth $1 million was sold at a gas station in Allegheny County. Another lottery ticket worth $3 million was sold in Westmoreland County in September.

The lottery says scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date. Winners should immediately sign the back of their tickets and call 1-800-692-7481.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says it's the only state lottery that directs all its proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, the lottery says it has contributed more than $36 billion to programs like property tax and rent rebates, transportation and care services.