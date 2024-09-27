Watch CBS News
Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $3 million sold in Westmoreland County

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

IRWIN, Pa. (KDKA) - We've got ourselves another massive lottery winner in western Pennsylvania, this time to the tune of $3 million. 

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced a scratch-off worth $3 million was sold in Irwin, Westmoreland County. 

The $3,000,000 Fun Fortune Scratch-off was sold a the LNC Store #14 on Oak Street this week and as the retailer that sold the ticket, they will get a $10,000 bonus from the Pennsylvania Lottery. 

$3,000,000 Fun Fortune Scratch-Off is a $30 game that offers a top prize of the aforementioned $3,000,000. 

Million-Dollar Lottery Winners

It's not just Westmoreland County sending home winners with millions of dollars. 

Earlier this year, in Butler County, another scratch-off game, Instant $1,000,000 Jackpot, had a winner from the Kwik-Fill location on West New Castle Street in Zelienople. 

Then in June, a $3 million scratch-off ticket was sold in Natrona Heights when a customer purchased a $160 Million Cash Blowout ticket. 

Along with scratch-offs, there were also million-dollar winners including a woman in Butler who took home $1 million but it was a bittersweet victory. The victory for Karen Coffman came just two weeks after her husband passed away and he always had the belief he would win. 

"Throughout the years, I kept telling him, 'You watch, one of these days, I am going to hit the million,'" Coffman said. "You watch and see, and he would just laugh at me and say, 'Yeah, right.' And I was like, 'Come on, with my luck. You know I am going to hit.' And then whenever I hit, I said to him, I said, 'Rob, you can go ahead and go. You don't have to worry. I'll be ok.'"

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

