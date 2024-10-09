Scratch-off ticket worth $5 million sold at Hollywood Casino at the Meadows

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- A $5 million-winning Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket was recently sold in Washington County.

The Hollywood Casino at the Meadows in Washington will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning Monopoly Own It All ticket.

The scratch-off ticket based on the popular board game is a $50 game that offers top prizes of $5 million.

Residents are reminded that scratch-off prizes expire one year after the game's end-sale date, which is posted on the lottery's website. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Pennsylvania Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

All prizes of more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.