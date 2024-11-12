$1.1 million Pennsylvania Lottery Fast Play ticket sold in Mercer County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Pennsylvania Lottery Fast Play ticket worth more than $1.1 million was recently sold in Mercer County.

A top prize-winning ticket worth $1,118,127 for the Diamonds and Gold game was sold at a lottery retailer on Monday, Nov. 11, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The Valley Fuel location in Farrell, Mercer County, will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Diamonds and Gold is a $30 game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $500,000. Fast Play games print on-demand from a sales terminal or self-service vending terminal and are similar to scratch-off games but without the need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing.

To see if they've won a prize, players can review the ticket, scan it at a lottery retailer, or use the ticket checker feature on the Pennsylvania Lottery app. The holder of any top prize-winning ticket should immediately sign the back and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

Prizes and tickets must be validated before winners can be identified. Fast Play prizes must be claimed within one year of the ticket purchase date. All Pennsylvania Lottery prizes of more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.