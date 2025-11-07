Couple on Pittsburgh's South Side asking for help in locating lost engagement ring on Halloween

A South Side woman got a little too into the Halloween spirit while handing out candy to trick-or-treaters last week and ended up with a costly "trick" instead. Maddie Carver said she was on Larkins Way in Pittsburgh's South Side on Halloween night, passing out treats, when her engagement ring slipped off her finger.

She thinks it likely slipped into one of the candy bags she handed out.

Now, she's asking for the public's help to get it back.

"That ring is beautiful; it physically is. But, it also represents such a happy time in my life," said Carver.

The couple's love story started back in 2007 after meeting on eHarmony, a true online dating success story. By 2011, Ryan proposed during a Christmas getaway to Niagara-on-the-Lake, Canada.

"At Christmas, we went to Niagara-on-the-Lake in Canada. He surprised me and we had a little getaway, and he proposed, and I was so excited," said Carver.

Fast forward to this Halloween, Maddie said she signed up to be part of the South Side Pittsburgh Kids' Trick-or-Treat Route. She remembers the night being cold, with about 100 trick-or-treaters coming by.

"My hands had constricted because of the cold," Carver said. "I didn't realize my rings were really loose."

It wasn't until the last group of kids left and she went inside that she noticed something was wrong.

"When I came back inside as things were dying down, I noticed my engagement ring wasn't on my finger," Carver said.

While she knows things could always be worse, she says the ring holds deep sentimental value and she's offering a reward to anyone who finds it.

"If you come across the ring, if you look in your kid's trick-or-treat bag and see it, you would just be changing my life if you could bring it back to me," Carver said.

Anyone who may have found the ring or has information is asked to reach out to Maddie and Ryan, and their contact information is below.

Maddie Carver – 724-612-3212 Maddcar@icloud.com

Ryan Quiggle – 585-443-5819 Rgquigg25@gmail.com