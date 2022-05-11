Watch CBS News
Local News

Long-term closure of Rt. 28 northbound ramp to Delafield Avenue beginning today

By Briana Smith

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A major ramp closure will take affect on Wednesday that will impact thousands of drivers per day.

The ramp closure along Rt. 28 will last for about a month.

The ramp from the northbound lanes of Rt. 28 to Delafield Avenue will close around 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

PennDOT says crews will reconstruct the ramp and improve the drainage system.

These repairs are all part of the Rt. 28 Highland Park Interchange Project.

This may cause headaches and frustrations for drivers who use this route, but a detour has been made available.

  • From Rt. 28, drive past the closed ramp
  • Take Exit 8 (the Fox Chapel Road/Waterworks Drive/Freeport Road exit)
  • Bear right and turn towards Waterworks Drive and Freeport Road
  • Turn right onto Freeport Road
  • Follow that to Delafield Avenue

PennDOT says this closure will last through mid-June. 

Briana Smith
Briana Smith - KDKA

Briana Smith joined KDKA in March 2021 as a morning reporter and weekend morning anchor. If Briana isn't reporting in the field or behind the desk, you can find her volunteering, exercising, traveling, or spending time with family and friends.

First published on May 11, 2022 / 4:40 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.