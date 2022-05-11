Long-term closure of Rt. 28 northbound ramp to Delafield Avenue beginning today

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A major ramp closure will take affect on Wednesday that will impact thousands of drivers per day.

The ramp closure along Rt. 28 will last for about a month.

The ramp from the northbound lanes of Rt. 28 to Delafield Avenue will close around 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

PennDOT says crews will reconstruct the ramp and improve the drainage system.

These repairs are all part of the Rt. 28 Highland Park Interchange Project.

This may cause headaches and frustrations for drivers who use this route, but a detour has been made available.

From Rt. 28, drive past the closed ramp

Take Exit 8 (the Fox Chapel Road/Waterworks Drive/Freeport Road exit)

Bear right and turn towards Waterworks Drive and Freeport Road

Turn right onto Freeport Road

Follow that to Delafield Avenue

PennDOT says this closure will last through mid-June.