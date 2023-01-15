Local police departments stage fundraiser, t-shirt sale for Chief Justin McIntire
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The community continues to support the family of the late chief Justin McIntire of Brackenridge.
On Saturday, at the Tarentum Borough Building, local police departments had another fundraising event, selling t-shirts, wristbands, car decals, and thin blue-line flags.
"People have been lined up since six, five o'clock this morning to purchase t-shirts and support the fallen chief and his family," volunteer Shelby Fischbach said.
The group said they sold well over a thousand shirts at the event and ended up running out.
They said the interest is so strong they plan to print another batch soon.
