Local police departments stage fundraiser, t-shirt sale for Chief Justin McIntire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The community continues to support the family of the late chief Justin McIntire of Brackenridge.

On Saturday, at the Tarentum Borough Building, local police departments had another fundraising event, selling t-shirts, wristbands, car decals, and thin blue-line flags.

"People have been lined up since six, five o'clock this morning to purchase t-shirts and support the fallen chief and his family," volunteer Shelby Fischbach said.

The group said they sold well over a thousand shirts at the event and ended up running out.

They said the interest is so strong they plan to print another batch soon.