Watch CBS News
Local News

Local police departments stage fundraiser, t-shirt sale for Chief Justin McIntire

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Local police departments stage fundraiser, t-shirt sale for Chief Justin McIntire
Local police departments stage fundraiser, t-shirt sale for Chief Justin McIntire 00:39

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The community continues to support the family of the late chief Justin McIntire of Brackenridge.

On Saturday, at the Tarentum Borough Building, local police departments had another fundraising event, selling t-shirts, wristbands, car decals, and thin blue-line flags.

img-3260.jpg
KDKA Photojournalist Steve Willing

"People have been lined up since six, five o'clock this morning to purchase t-shirts and support the fallen chief and his family," volunteer Shelby Fischbach said.

The group said they sold well over a thousand shirts at the event and ended up running out.

They said the interest is so strong they plan to print another batch soon.

First published on January 14, 2023 / 8:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.