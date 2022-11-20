Local firefighters spread holiday cheer by helping children in need

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh firefighters were helping kids in need stay warm this winter.

The Coats For Kids clothing drive was back after missing the last two years due to the pandemic.

"You know, Pittsburgh firefighters are incredible. One minute they are racing into a building to save a life. The next minute they are hosting a coat drive for kids in need."

As the days grow colder with the approach of winter, many children in Pittsburgh find themselves in need of a key essential to survive the frigid months: a coat.

And helping fill the great need in the city for years is the Pittsburgh Firefighters Local No. 1, who hosted a free coat drive at their union hall in Hazelwood. And though the pandemic put a serious damper on this in-person giveaway the last two years, this year, the event returned stronger than ever, with over 1,500 brand new warm winter coats going to kids both big and small.

Ralph Sicuro, President of the International Association of Firefighters Local No. 1, said that every year, the need in the community increases and that his firefighters are always willing to help.

"We get a lot of pleasure out of doing the work that we do. There are good things and bad things we have to deal with, but we always get the opportunity to help people while we work. We wanted to extend that to when we're not at work and we see there's a tremendous amount of need in our communities and we figured this is one gap we could start to fill by providing these coats."

Many who came today brought their children and even grandchildren and said that they are grateful for this organization and this annual event.

"We are so grateful that they can help the ones who are needing. And this is for my granddaughter, she had to work today and she asked, 'Nana, would you bring her to get a coat?'" said Linda Harris, a local community member.

Now, even though there won't be another coat drive until next year, you can go to Operation Warm and donate and make that donation in the name of Pittsburgh Firefighters Local No. 1.

That money goes directly to this program, which helps the community in a big way.