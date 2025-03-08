Lingering clouds Saturday morning, partial clearing and warmer temperatures ahead

A narrow swath (between 15-20 miles wide) of moderate snow setup late Friday evening in an east to west zone from HWY 422 south into the northern suburbs of the Pittsburgh metro area. Snowfall amounts in this corridor ranged between 2 inches - 4 inches in spots, but amounts quickly tapered off outside of this zone. This was the result of mesoscale banding or when narrow zones of enhanced lift in the low-middle levels of the atmosphere setup in response to winds and moisture moving across a tight temperature gradient. Officially 3.3 inches fell at Pittsburgh International Airport bringing the season total to 33.7 inches.

Snow Almanac: March 8, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Most of the snow has ended as of Saturday morning and we should see decreasing clouds and slightly below normal temperatures into Saturday afternoon. Breezy conditions are expected as well with winds out of the northwest around 15 mph. Saturday night into Sunday morning, a fast-moving disturbance will bring a chance of some scattered flurries and snow showers to our far northeast zones.

Forecast highs on Saturday: March 8, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Low temperatures and the precipitation chance of Saturday night: March 8, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Warmer winds out of the southwest will start to kick into high gear on Sunday, which will allow a moderating trend in temperatures each day next week. The air will also be dry, and we don't anticipate any strong systems to head our way, so that should lead to mostly sunny conditions each day Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures will eventually warm back to unseasonable levels too, with mid to upper 60s and possibly the first 70-degree readings of the season by next Tuesday. A weak cold front may drop temperatures a few degrees by Wednesday, but that appears to be the main weather player for the work week at the moment. Afternoon temperatures will likely warm back close to 70 degrees by the end of next week into next weekend. Long range models are suggesting a return to active weather which includes rain, storms, and cooler temperatures toward the middle half of March.

Forecast highs on Sunday: March 8, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Precipitation outlook: March 8, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

The 7-Day Forecast: March 8, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

