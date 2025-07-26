Linden Grove Nightclub and Restaurant closing its doors for good

It's the end of an era for the popular Linden Grove Nightclub and Restaurant in Castle Shannon as the business is preparing to close its doors for good.

The nightclub and restaurant announced earlier this week that it would be their final one in business at The Linden Grove.

The great thing about "The Grove" is strangers have become friends, and friends have become family," the business said. "That is what we are here at The Grove, family, and like family we will still be family even when the doors are closed."

The business said that new owners will be taking over and are not going to be keeping it as "The Grove."

Saturday will be the final night of operation for Linden Grove and the music will start at 9 p.m.

The business says the kitchen will be open for people who want to get their famous fish sandwich one last time and says "the music will be going all night long."

"We all just want to go out with fun and love in our hearts," the business said.