LIHEAP accepting applications for heating assistance program
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you're concerned about paying your heating bills this winter, now is the time to apply for help.
Starting on Tuesday, LIHEAP is accepting applications.
The program helps eligible families pay their heating bills using cash grants, which show up as a credit on your bill.
You can apply online. For more information, click here.
