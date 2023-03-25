Watch CBS News
Ligonier home once owned by former Steeler selling for $5.5 million

LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) - A home once owned by former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald is on the market.

The $5.5 million estate, 641 Hidden Meadows Lane in Ligonier, is listed with Elaine Shetler-Libent with Keller Williams Realty.

The home features seven bathrooms and five bedrooms and offers 17,000 square feet. Other features include three miles of trails, a two-tiered pond, a fountain, as well as a private sand beach. 

The residence also includes two three-bedroom caretaker homes and a 12-car equipment building and interior garages.

March 25, 2023

