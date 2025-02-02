Light rain Sunday, warmer with breezes tomorrow ahead of temperature swings this week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a clear and colder Saturday afternoon, clouds are moving back into the region as anticipated early Sunday morning. These are associated with a fast-moving clipper system that will eventually lead to some light precipitation chances across Western PA beginning around noon Sunday lasting into Sunday evening. At the onset, some snow and sleet pellets may mix in for locations north of Route 422 toward I-80 and in some of the higher elevations of the Laurel Highlands and Ridges. This system will be warm air dominant, however, so as warm air continues to advect in through the afternoon and evening, any wintry precipitation will transition to rain by 6 p.m - 7 p.m. this evening. Total precipitation amounts look to be very light, with most locations seeing a few hundredths to near 0.2 inches of total liquid precipitation through evening.

High temperatures and precipitation chance: February 2, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Tonight into Monday, winds will shift to the southwest allowing for a continued flow of warm air into the region. Skies will vary between partly to mostly cloudy as well. Temperatures on Monday are expected to soar into the mid 50s to low 60s across the region. Winds will be breezy as well, with sustained winds out of the southwest at 15-20, with gusts up to 25-30mph. A cold front will progress south from the Great Lakes on Monday night and ultimately stall out to our southwest on Tuesday. A slight chance of showers is possible with the frontal passage Monday night into Tuesday, although lift won't be too great to generate widespread precipitation.

Forecast low temperatures: February 2, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Forecast highs on Monday: February 2, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

The frontal passage will result in a cooler day Tuesday with temperatures generally residing in the upper 30s to low 40s. The cold front will quickly return back to the north as a warm front on Wednesday into Wednesday night ahead of a stronger system poised to arrive on Thursday. Increasingly cloudy skies and light precipitation will accompany this warm front on Wednesday, with temperatures rising into the low 40s by very late into the evening. Where some of the cold air at the surface lingers around longer, some freezing rain is possible in portions of the Laurel highlands and toward I-80, but this will transition over to rain by late Wednesday night as warmer air surges into the region. On Thursday, it is possible that temperatures spike to the mid 50s to near 60 depending on how strong the surge of warm air is from the southwest. This unseasonable warmth would be accompanied by rain, and possibly a few thunderstorms followed by another cold front and surge of colder air that will move in on Friday.

7-Day Precipitation Chances: February 2, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

The 7-Day Forecast: February 2, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!