Jury awards former Allegheny County Jail captain nearly $1 million

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A federal jury has awarded a former Allegheny County Jail captain, nearly $1 million.

Jeffrey Kengerski sued the county in 2017, arguing he had been fired for reporting racist comments by a supervisor.