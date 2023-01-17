Lawsuit blames Center Township officer for death of man pushed while helping shooting victim

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A federal lawsuit blames a Center Township police officer for the death of a man who was pushed trying to help a shooting victim in Monaca last year.

Attorney Joel Sansone filed the lawsuit on Tuesday on behalf of the estate of Kenneth Vinyard against Center Township and officer John Hawk.

Sansone says Vinyard was violently pushed down by Hawk, who wasn't on duty at the time. The complaint alleges unconstitutional excessive force, the township's failure to adequately train Hawk and wrongful death.

Hawk has not been charged.

Sansone has claimed that Hawk pushed and killed Vinyard as he tried to help a shooting victim in the parking lot of a Walmart in Monaca in November 2022. Vinyard died later at a hospital.

"This federal lawsuit seeks true relief. First, we want to prove that this bad cop murdered Ken Vinyard. And secondly, we want to prove that Center Township knew this was a bad cop and knew that he had been out there breaking people's constitutional rights in the past and that had they trained him properly, had they supervised him properly, had they disciplined him properly, Ken Vinyard might still be alive," Sansone said.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office now has the death investigation and will decide if any criminal charges are filed after Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier recused himself due to a conflict of interest.

"I'm hoping that this is the first step in justice for my brother," said Vinyard's sister Debbie Little. "Hopefully we will see some murder charges filed against this police officer. We are just wanting justice for him and we want some answers from Center Township about why this police officer hasn't been charged."

KDKA-TV's Jennifer Borrasso reached out to the attorney for Hawk, Chief Barry Kramer and the solicitor but hasn't heard back. The lawsuit is seeking compensatory economic and noneconomic damages to be proven at trial.