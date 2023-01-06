Pa. Attorney General's Office taking over Kenneth Vinyard death case

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General is now reviewing the case involving the death of Kenneth Vinyard in Beaver County.

KDKA has confirmed that Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier has recused himself due to a conflict of interest.

Vinyard's family said an off-duty Center Township Police officer pushed and killed Vinyard as he tried to help a shooting victim in the parking lot of a Walmart in Monaca.

The state's Office of Attorney General has accepted the request and is now reviewing the death.

KDKA has also learned from the Beaver County Coroner's Office that the autopsy report of Vinyard has not been completed yet and they're waiting for a complete report from a forensic pathologist.

