Lawrenceville French-inspired bistro reopening next month after several year hiatus

A French bistro in Lawrenceville is set to reopen its doors next month after a several year hiatus.

Poulet Bleu, located along Butler Street in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood, will be reopening on October 21.

The French-inspired bistro will have dinner service nightly from Tuesday through Saturday, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night.

Poulet Bleu originally opened in 2018 and were forced to close a few years back when a pipe burst during a winter cold snap, flooding the building where the restaurant is located.

The bistro is described as being known for its blue-and-white interior and its open kitchen concept, serving up dishes like duck confit, steak frites, escargot, and French onion soup.

"Poulet Blue was always about more than food -- it was about creating an experience," said Poulet Bleu co-owner Tolga Sevdik. "We're excited to bring that experience back to Pittsburgh and can't wait to welcome guests again."

The restaurant says reservations will be accepted on OpenTable.