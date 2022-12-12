Fire spreads through 2 row houses in Lawrenceville

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Firefighters are investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire that spread to two homes in Lawrenceville on Monday morning.

Fire crews were called in just before 8:40 a.m. to Carnegie Street.

At 8:37 a.m. @PghFireFighters responded to the 5400 block of Carnegie St. for a 2-alarm residential structure fire.



The two affected structures were unoccupied and no one was injured.



The two affected structures were unoccupied and no one was injured. The Fire Investigation Unit will determine the cause of the fire.

A contractor working on the row houses was the first to see the smoke and called for help, Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said.

The fire spread through two homes, Public Safety said. Both homes were unoccupied and there were no injuries.

The Pittsburgh Fire Investigation Unit is investigating the cause of the fire.