Fire spreads through 2 row houses in Lawrenceville

By Heather Lang

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Firefighters are investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire that spread to two homes in Lawrenceville on Monday morning.

Fire crews were called in just before 8:40 a.m. to Carnegie Street.

A contractor working on the row houses was the first to see the smoke and called for help, Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said.

The fire spread through two homes, Public Safety said. Both homes were unoccupied and there were no injuries.

The Pittsburgh Fire Investigation Unit is investigating the cause of the fire.

First published on December 12, 2022 / 10:22 AM

