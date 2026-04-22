3rd Laurel Highlands High School teacher accused of inappropriate behavior with student

A third teacher at Laurel Highlands High School is on administrative leave over allegations of inappropriate behavior involving a former female student.

Earlier this month, JROTC instructor Daniel Cervone was arrested after being accused of having sexual contact with a 15-year-old student. Cervone's arrest came after civics teacher Martin Gatti was charged with similar offenses involving another student.

Now, a third teacher is accused of inappropriate behavior involving a student in 2009. Superintendent Jesse Wallace said on Wednesday that there are multiple investigations underway, as police look into what allegedly happened in the latest case.

"The only thing I can say about that is it is an active investigation," Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele told KDKA on Wednesday. "There are no charges pending on that case right now."

Pennsylvania State Police said investigators received a ChildLine report, triggering the latest investigation, and confirmed the teacher was placed on administrative leave as soon as the district was made aware of the claim, which dates back to 2009.

"We'll do a full investigation," Aubele said. "If charges are warranted, we'll file the charges."

However, that investigation may reach further than this one allegation. An internal district document outlines how staff are told to report suspected abuse. But in cases involving a school employee, it directs staff not to call ChildLine.

That directive is now drawing scrutiny, something the DA says investigators are taking seriously.

"We've also received reports about administrators who have not reported this conduct," Aubele said.