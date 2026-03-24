Second Laurel Highlands teacher accused of attempting to sexually assault student

A second teacher at Laurel Highlands High School is now facing charges for inappropriate behavior with a student, coming just days after another teacher's arrest for similar allegations.

Pennsylvania State Police have filed charges against JROTC instructor Daniel Cervone following an investigation into allegations involving a minor.

Troopers received a report regarding inappropriate contact on March 23, prompting an investigation and leading to Cervone being identified.

Cervone was taken into custody and transported to the the state police barracks in Uniontown on Tuesday morning. He has now been charged with institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with a minor.

This investigation remains active, state police say. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Uniontown barracks at 724-439-7111.