Pittsburgh-area high school teacher accused of attempting to sexually assault student

A Pittsburgh-area high school teacher is accused of attempting to sexually assault a student.

The Fayette County District Attorney's Office says Laurel Highlands High School teacher Martin Gatti is facing multiple felony charges, including attempted institutional sexual assault, unlawful contact with minors and corruption of minors.

State police say this case centers around alleged misconduct between Gatti and a female student inside his classroom at Laurel Highlands High School and investigators say an audio recording helped them build this case.

The criminal complaint lays out what investigators describe as disturbing details. It alleges on Jan. 9, Gatti asked the victim to come into his classroom. She states she was uncomfortable because she isn't one of his students, but complied because he is a teacher.

Once inside, she told police Gatti asked her to kiss him and told her to shut the door. Police said the victim had an audio recording of the conversation.

The district says as soon as the report was made, it placed Gatti on administrative leave.

"The district has and will apply any and all necessary protocols available to ensure the safety and welfare of our students. We continue to cooperate fully with investigating authorities and providing services to those involved," the district said in a statement.

State police say this is an active investigation and ask anyone with information or anyone who may have had similar contact with Gatti to come forward.