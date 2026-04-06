Pennsylvania's newest state park is underground

Pennsylvania is now home to an underground state park.

Laurel Caverns in Fayette County was unveiled Monday as Pennsylvania's newest state park. The caverns boast 4 miles of cave passages, as well as over 400 acres aboveground. The park adjoins thousands of acres of Forbes State Forest and State Game Lands 138, and it's nearby other Laurel Highlands attractions like Ohiopyle and Nemacolin.

Visitors will be able to explore the caverns through guided tours for a fee. Access to the aboveground trails will be free.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said not only is getting outside fun and beneficial to people's physical and mental wellbeing, but outdoor recreation is an important part of the state's economy, generating over $20 billion in 2024.

"I think it's also important in these times of great division to come together and not pay so much attention to who you voted for, but pay attention to the terrain you get to walk together, the beautiful waterfalls, in this case, these underground caves," Shapiro said. "All of a sudden when you're doing that with folks, those differences sort of blend away, and instead you find our common humanity, you find that common decency, you find that commonality that brings people together."

Before becoming Pennsylvania's 125th state park, the caverns had been privately owned and managed by the Cale family.

While the caverns have been closed to protect bats that hibernate there over the winter, they'll reopen on April 22. Shapiro said he expects 50,000 people to visit the park every year.