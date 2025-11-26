Arrest made in connection with Latrobe apartment murder, police say

An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a Latrobe woman who was found inside her apartment over the weekend.

Latrobe Police Chief Richard Bosco said Wednesday the department had taken Glen Whittier into custody after Pamela Sue Puskar, 59, of Latrobe, was found dead in the Loyalhanna Apartments complex at 1111 Jefferson Street early Sunday morning.

When police opened the investigation, they said Puskar's death was considered suspicious, and her death was later ruled a homicide.

Earlier this week, officials also released surveillance photographs of a person of interest in an attempt to locate a suspect.

Officials released a surveillance photograph of a "person of interest" connetced with the homicide investigation. Photo Credit: Provided

This second photograph was within 10-15 minutes of the first surveillance picture being taken, officials said. Photo Credit: Provided

