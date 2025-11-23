Police investigating after woman found dead in her Latrobe apartment

Police in Latrobe, Westmoreland County, are investigating after a woman was found dead in her apartment.

The woman, who was found in her apartment at 1111 Jefferson Street on Sunday morning, was identified as Pamela Sue Puskar, 59, of Latrobe, according to Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson.

Police say her death is being considered suspicious, and they are working with the Westmoreland County District Attorney's office while following up on leads.

Puskar's cause and manner of death are pending final autopsy results, toxicology results, and further investigation into the incident, Coroner Carson added.