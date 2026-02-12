Labrador retriever named Moose fatally shot with BB gun in Pennsylvania

A Labrador retriever named "Moose" in York County, Pennsylvania, was fatally shot in the mouth with a BB gun, and authorities want to know who pulled the trigger.

Pennsylvania State Police said in a release report that the dog's owner called law enforcement on Jan. 6 after the dog was shot and killed. The release report said that the incident happened between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Atkins Road in Lower Chanceford Township. Troopers searched the area, but did not find anything.

State police noted that it was not clear if the dog was shot and killed on its owner's property or outside of it. It was not immediately clear if there were any suspects or arrests. State police released no description of a shooter.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact troopers at the state police barracks in York County. The investigation continues. No other information was released in the report.