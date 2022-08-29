Labor Day 2022 Guide

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- How do you plan to celebrate the long Labor Day weekend? Here are a few places to start.

Allegheny County

Monday, September 5



The City of Pittsburgh's Labor Day Parade returns this year on September 5; participants line up at 9 am on Centre Ave, then the parade starts at 10 am.

The Allegheny-Fayette Central Labor Council is also holding a blood drive from 10 am until 5 pm on September 2. More details here.

Britsburgh -- A celebration of British-American connections throughout the city of Pittsburgh starts on September 5 at 6:00 pm with an ale tapping at the East End Brewing Company. An afternoon royal tea kicks off the festivities, which just start on Labor Day and ends September 11.

Carrick—Check out the Love Carrick Labor Day Luncheon at Concord Presbyterian Church from noon to 3:00 pm on September 5. You can dine in or take your meal with you, but if you plan to come after 2:00 pm, it's take-out only.

Natrona Heights—Head over to Blackberry Meadows Farm in Natrona Heights for the Pittsburgh Food and Beverage Network Picnic. It's on September 5 from 2:00 pm to 6:30 pm.

Cool off at these seven Pittsburgh city pools that will be open through Labor Day: Ammon in the Hill District, Jack Stack in Brighton Heights, Bloomfield, Moore in West Liberty, Ormsby on the South Side, Ream in Mount Washington and Schenley in Oakland — will stay open through September 5.

Don't forget your pets — Pets can join in on the Labor Day fun, too. Dog owners can register to bring their dogs for a swim at Pooches in the Pool. It's happening at these county pools from 4:00 to 6:30 pm: Boyce Park, North Park, Settlers Cabin and South Park. County residents can register for $20, non-county residents register for $25.

Leading up to Labor Day:

Thursday, September 1

Acrisure Stadium—Check out the Rib Festival happening this Labor Day Weekend, starts at noon on Thursday, September 1 and wraps at 9:00 pm on Monday, September 5. All weekend, you can enjoy BBQ from skilled vendors and concerts. PTL's Daisy Jade is co-hosting a free DJ Showcase event on Sunday at 7:00 pm.

Friday, September 2

Market Square – Didn't get enough great food? Check out A Soulful Taste of the Burgh. Starting Friday, September 2 until Sunday, September 4, head over to Market Square for A Soulful Taste of The Burgh. It's happening from 11 am to 9 pm on 3rd & 4th Avenues downtown. There will be numerous performances throughout the three-day festival in Market Street to honor the history of the food service industry, especially the hard-working pioneers of cuisine in the Black community.

Wampum – Three days of high-performance racing and education for Labor Day Weekend at the Pittsburgh International Race Complex, starts at 7 am on Friday, September 2 until Sunday, September 4 at 5:30 pm.

Saturday, September 3

Canonsburg-- Check out the Steel City Reptile Expo open this Labor Day Weekend in Canonsburg. Top reptile breeders from around the nation will bring their reptiles to the showcase, happening at the Iceoplex in Southpointe. There is also a free reptile petting zoo starting on Saturday at 9:00 am.

South Park -- Bring-your-own-drinks and food out to South Park for a Labor Day picnic. The picnic starts at 2:00 pm in the Maryland Pavilion on Twin Hills Road in South Park Township.

Munhall -- Starting on Saturday, there is a special weekend-long Labor Day airsoft competition you won't want to miss called Labor Day Blast at the Battleground. It's happening at an airsoft facility called The Battleground in Munhall from Saturday at 10:30 am until Monday at 7 pm. Reserve a spot here.

Allegheny Commons Park West -- Head out for an evening at the park for the Pittsburgh Water Lantern Festival on Saturday, September 3 at 5:00 pm. There will be a chance to decorate your lantern, enjoy food trucks, and then watch the lanterns float as they are launched at 7:00 pm.

Acrisure Stadium -- After you enjoy the Rib Festival at Acrisure Stadium, the Steelers will be challenging the community to participate in the Steelers Run & Walk 5K. The race starts at 8:00 am at the stadium and takes participants through the North Shore, all while supporting the Art Rooney Scholarship Fund.

Sunday, September 4

Hartwood Acres Park -- Enjoy music and food at the Allegheny County Music Festival happening at Hartwood Acres Park. The concert starts at 5:30 pm. .

Armstrong County

Ford City--Head out to Ford City's Great American Ethnic Festival on Saturday, September 10 at 11:00 pm. Then at 6:00 pm enjoy the Labor Day-Patriot Day Parade at the Ford City Memorial Park.

Beaver County

Hopewell Township--From noon to 4 pm on September 5, check out the Labor Day Car Cruise in Hopewell Township Park.

Bridgewater -- The Grumpy Beaver Pub invites patrons to celebrate with music and drinks on Saturday, September 3. The Juke House Drifters will be performing at 8:00 pm at the pub in Bridgewater.

Beaver Falls -- On Sunday, September 4, the Beaver Falls community will gather at 3:00 pm for Labor Day celebrations at Brady's Run Recreational Park.

Butler County

Cranberry Township—On Friday, September 2, from 3 pm to 7 pm, head over to the front lawn of the Cranberry Township Municipal Center for the weekly farmer's market.

North Boundary Park —September 5 is also the last day to enjoy the Community Waterpark at North Boundary Park in Cranberry Township. Cool off for Labor Day, open from 11:30am to 8:00pm.

Mars -- You won't want to miss the 54th Annual International Polka Festival happening at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Mars. The music starts on Friday, September 2 and ends Sunday, September 4, with special performances all day long.

Greene County

Greene County Fairgrounds -- Check out two days of live country music and entertainment at the Greene County Fest for Labor Day weekend. Doors open at 3:00 pm for tailgating before the music starts, then it will end with fireworks on Sunday, September 4 at 8:30 pm.

Indiana County

Indiana -- On Saturday, September 3, you can find fresh produce, flowers, activities for kids, and more at the Indiana County Farmers' Market. It starts at 9:00am and ends at noon. Then on Sunday, September 4, check out the Blairsville Sunday Market from 3:00 pm to 6:00pm. It's happening at the Blairsville Diamond.

Home -- Every year for Labor Day, Indiana County hosts a weeklong Ox Hill Community Fair. It starts on Sunday, September 4 at 6:00 pm and ends September 10.

Westmoreland County

Northmoreland Park -- Starting on Sunday, September 4, The Labor United Celebration will be in full swing. For this free two-day festival honoring the history of labor in Western Pennsylvania, head over to the Northmoreland Park on Sunday between 11:00 am and 7:00 pm, then again on Monday, September 5 between 10:00 am and 6:00 pm. Some events include a flea market, craft marketplace, a circus show, and an exotic animal show.

West Newton -- On Monday, September 5 from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm, grab your bike and take a ride from West Newton through the Great Allegheny Passage for The Labor Day Poker Run. This event isn't a race, but more like a treasure hunt sponsored by the Westmoreland Yough Trail Council. At each stop on the ride, you'll pick up a poker card. The best hand of cards at the end of the race will get a prize.

Youngwood -- Head over to Youngwood Fire Department to support another great cause. Participants can run or walk in the Run for Autism Labor Day Half Marathon/10k/5k. The half marathon starts at 7:30am on Monday, September 5. Check out the site for more information.

Westmoreland County Fairground -- On Monday, September 5 there is also an Arts and Crafts Labor Day Festival at the Westmoreland County Fairground from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Washington County

Tanger Outlets -- Head over to the Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh on Saturday, September 3 from noon to 4:00 pm for a Labor Day Block Party. It's free and you'll get to enjoy food trucks, a putting green, games, and special sales for the holiday. The event is located on Governor's Drive, 2200 Tanger Outlets in Washington.

Meadow Lanes at Hollywood -- Show off your bowling skills for a worthy cause. Starting on Sunday, head out to Meadow Lanes at the Hollywood Casino at the Meadow at 9:00 am to help honor and remember Terri Yeagley with a bowling tournament. Check out the Facebook page for the 4th Annual Labor Day Open in Remembrance of Terri Yeagley on Sunday, September 4 and Monday, September 5.

Washington Park --Looking to go outdoors on Labor Day? Participate in the 40th Labor Day 5K Classic in Washington Park from 9:00am to 11:00 am. Participants can walk or run the race route starting at Stone Pavilion in Washington Park and ends at the Alpine Club Lanes located on Jefferson Street.

Lawrence County

Wampum -- Starting on Friday, head out to Wampum for a Labor Day Extravaganza at the Mines and Meadows ATV Riding Resort. The celebration starts Friday at 9:00 am and wraps up on Monday at 5:00 pm with food vendors, ATV riding and music throughout the weekend.