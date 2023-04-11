Kristine Sorensen hits 20-year milestone with KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When Kristine Sorensen walked into KDKA-TV on April 2, 2003, she hit the ground running and found herself covering one of the biggest stories in the world at the time: the rescue and homecoming of American soldier Jessica Lynch.

Lynch had been captured and held as P.O.W. in Iraq. Just a few weeks after arriving here, Kristine was sent on assignment to Lynch's hometown in Wirt County, West Virginia, and continued to closely follow the story for months.

Kristine was originally hired as a nightside reporter and the weekend evening anchor, paired with Don Cannon. After three years on the weekends, she moved to weekdays. And on May 1, 2006, Kristine began co-anchoring KDKA-TV News at 5 with Ken Rice.

With 17 years together on the anchor desk, Kristine and Ken are now Pittsburgh's longest-serving news anchor team. They've covered countless major stories together, including field anchoring the funeral of the three Pittsburgh police officers killed in Stanton Heights in 2009.

For more than a decade, Kristine was also the host of "Pittsburgh Today Live," often with Jon Burnett by her side.

And of course, for several years, Kristine worked here alongside her husband, Marty Griffin. Now, Kristine joins Marty once a week on his morning show with Larry Richert on KDKA NewsRadio.

Over the course of her 20 years here, Kristine has won many awards, including an Emmy in 2019 for her Kidsburgh series. And just last year, she was one of only five people in our entire company to win a Paramount Impact Award for her dedication to community service.

However, all of us here know Kristine's biggest award is her family. She and Marty welcomed all three of their children during her time here. Sophia was born in 2004, Chloe in 2007 and Vincent in 2010.

But we're also glad she's a part of our family, the KDKA family, for 20 years now and counting.