Kristin Emery retires after 37 years in TV, including 13 at KDKA

Saying goodbye to KDKA Meteorologist Kristin Emery as she retires

Saying goodbye to KDKA Meteorologist Kristin Emery as she retires

Saying goodbye to KDKA Meteorologist Kristin Emery as she retires

After 37 years in TV, with the last 13 of those years at KDKA, Kristin Emery had her final forecast. As she retires, here's a look back at her remarkable career.

The year was 1988. George H.W. Bush was elected president. "Faith" by George Michael was the top song of the year. And Kristin Emery began her broadcasting career at WTOV in Steubenville, Ohio.

After getting her feet wet at News 9, Kristin headed off to other stations up and down the East Coast, from Fort Myers, Florida, to Allentown, Pennsylvania, with other stops in Charleston, Raleigh, Baltimore, and Toledo before finally coming back home to Pittsburgh and KDKA in 2012.

While weather is in Kristin's blood now, she was also a news reporter and anchor for many years. She's reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine, and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine, most notably the utter devastation of Hurricane Andrew in Florida in 1992 and a deadly tornado outbreak in Alabama in 2011.

Now, after 37 years in television, with 13 of them here at KDKA, Kristin says she's ready to retire and head south permanently.

You can watch current and past KDKA employees wish Kristin good luck in the video player above. Congratulations, Kristin!