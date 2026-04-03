Photo shows Konnor Griffin's family's wholesome reaction to his first MLB hit

Konnor Griffin made his Major League Baseball debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, and a photo captured his family's heartwarming reaction to his first hit.

Griffin, the MLB's biggest prospect, lived up to the hype at the Pirates' home opener, hitting an RBI double in the bottom of the second inning. The Pirates posted a photo of his family's reaction on social media, showing family members clapping, cheering and hugging each other.

The Griffin fam's reaction to Konnor's first hit 🥹 pic.twitter.com/FWRchlgt2G — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 3, 2026

The 19-year-old's debut energized Pirates fans, with some getting to the North Shore as early as 9 a.m. to get a jump on the home opener. The sellout crowd at PNC Park roared as Griffin was introduced during the pregame ceremony. The Pirates held off the Orioles, winning 5-4.

Talking to the media on Friday, Griffin said getting called up by the Pirates was a "special moment."

"This team is loaded," Griffin said. "I get to come in here and get to be a piece of this puzzle. There are a lot of guys that are on this roster who are doing great things for our team. I'm just thankful to join the group and try to contribute myself."

The highly touted shortstop was reassigned to minor league camp during spring training. He notched a .625 slugging percentage, .438 batting average, seven hits and five walks over 16 at-bats in five games this season with Triple-A Indianapolis.

Griffin was selected No. 9 overall by Pittsburgh in the 2024 draft out of Jackson Preparatory School in Flowood, Mississippi.