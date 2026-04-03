Pirates introduce MLB's top prospect Konnor Griffin ahead of big league debut

The Pirates made it official on Friday morning, announcing they had selected the contract of their top prospect, Konnor Griffin. The 19-year-old Griffin is expected to make his MLB debut against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday at the team's home opener.

Griffin was rated by both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline as the top prospect in all of the sport.

After getting assigned to Triple-A Indianapolis following spring training, Griffin continued his dominance by going 7-for-16 with three doubles, an RBI, five walks, three stolen bases, and four runs scored in just five games.

"We're going to send you to Pittsburgh." Griffin recalls the moment

Ahead of his debut, Griffin met with reporters to discuss his career up to this point, the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, and finding out he was getting promoted to the Big Leagues.

"The manager in Indianapolis called me to his hotel room about 8:30 in the morning and said, 'Hey, we're going to send you up to Pittsburgh, go kill it, I know you're ready, go keep being you,'" Griffin recalled. "It was a special moment."

As the Pirates prepare for their home opener today, it has many focused on the future and the present, considering the likes of Griffin, Paul Skenes, Bubba Chandler, and others have joined the big squad. They represent a brighter future for a franchise that has not seen postseason action in more than a decade and hasn't won a World Series since 1979.

"This team is loaded," Griffin said. "I get to come in here and get to be a piece of this puzzle. There are a lot of guys that are on this roster who are doing great things for our team. I'm just thankful to join the group and try to contribute myself. These guys are warriors, and they're ready to win games, and I'm ready to do the same thing."

"Just be me." Konnor Griffin describes how he deals with expectations

Much like Skenes before him, Griffin represents hope for Pirates fans, but he also comes to the MLB with heavy expectations, especially being ranked the top prospect.

For a 19-year-old, that can be a lot of pressure, but Griffin said he's just leaning on his experience in baseball and his skillset.

"Just be me," he said. "Go out there and just try to win every pitch, that's my goal. It's the same game I was playing in the minor leagues, same game here today, I'm just going to be competing and playing as hard as I can. That hasn't changed over the past two years, and it never will. As long as I can keep that same mentality, my skills will take over."

With the Pirates in the position they're in, rebuilding and finding young talent, there's a chance for these players not only to grow together but also to relate to one another. For Griffin, hearing from some current Pirates who came to the league with similar expectations helped him on his way up.

"A lot of them say there's a lot that goes on the debut day, and your main goal is to go do your job and help win a game," he said. "Don't let the distractions be too much for you, handle it like a pro, and at the end of the day, the goal is to go win a game today."

Pirates begin home schedule on Friday at PNC Park

The Pirates return home to PNC Park after their first six games of the season with a 3-3 record, after a win against the New York Mets and two wins over the Cincinnati Reds.

First pitch at PNC Park is set for 4:12 p.m.