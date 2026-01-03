Watch CBS News
Abandoned church fire in Pittsburgh neighborhood under investigation

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

The cause of a fire at an abandoned church is under investigation. 

According to the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, around 6 p.m. on Friday night, Pittsburgh firefighters were called to 148 Jacunda Street for what was originally reported as a "commercial structure fire." 

However, when the initial crews arrived on scene, they were forced to call for additional help. 

Ultimately, they had learned that the church was abandoned and no longer in use, and after about an hour, they were able to knock down the flames. Hotspots still had to be taken care of, and by about 7:30 p.m., the fire was considered under control. 

"Due to the size and the obstacles, as well as the location with the hills and the snow, [it was a challenge]," said Assistant Chief Matthew Davis at the scene. 

Detectives from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire's investigation unit are working to determine the cause of the fire. 

