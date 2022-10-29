Know The Score: October 28, 2022

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn't get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.

We're committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.

After the games, you can find all the latest scores from around the state right here!

SEARCH FOR YOUR TEAM'S SCORE:

Abington Heights 38, Delaware Valley 13

Abraham Lincoln 41, Philadelphia George Washington 7

Academy of the New Church 62, Belmont Charter 28

Aliquippa 35, Central Valley 24

Annville-Cleona 48, Northern Lebanon 10

Apollo-Ridge 28, Burrell 14

Armstrong 40, Kiski Area 21

Avonworth 53, Quaker Valley 12

Bald Eagle Area 19, Purchase Line 0

Beaver Area 48, Hopewell 13

Bedford 18, Bishop Guilfoyle 7

Belle Vernon 48, Elizabeth Forward 14

Berks Catholic 49, ELCO 28

Bethel Park 27, Peters Township 21

Bethlehem Catholic 14, Allentown Central Catholic 13, OT

Bishop Canevin 49, Carlynton 0

Bishop Shanahan 35, Chichester 6

Blue Mountain 48, Schuylkill Haven 0

Boyertown 62, Upper Perkiomen 31

Brockway 35, Cameron County 0

Brookville 41, Bellefonte 3

Cambridge Springs 37, Union City 0

Canton 28, Troy 14

Carlisle 27, Central Dauphin East 14

Catasauqua 53, Salisbury 6

Cedar Cliff 38, Milton Hershey 14

Cedar Crest 47, Lebanon 0

Central Bucks South 32, Pennridge 23

Central Bucks West 21, Central Bucks East 14

Central Columbia 43, Bloomsburg 7

Central Martinsburg 47, Somerset 14

Central York 43, York 38

Chartiers-Houston 35, Avella 6

Clairton 43, Jeannette 0

Coatesville 35, Avon Grove 7

Cocalico 49, Conrad Weiser 0

Conestoga Valley 35, Muhlenberg 0

Corry 39, Titusville 14

Council Rock North 21, Council Rock South 20

Cumberland Valley 37, Altoona 6

Dallas 49, Lake-Lehman 6

Danville 70, Huntingdon 8

Delone 42, Fairfield 7

Donegal 37, Octorara 6

Dover 33, West York 7

Downingtown West 31, Downingtown East 28

Dunmore 35, West Scranton 32

East Stroudsburg South 66, East Stroudsburg North 0

Eisenhower 13, Girard 7

Elwood City Riverside 28, Ellwood City 0

Emmaus 40, Parkland 25

Erie Cathedral Prep 40, Canisius, N.Y. 6

Erie McDowell 42, St. Francis, N.Y. 28

Exeter 21, Manheim Central 17

Forest Hills 44, Greater Johnstown 6

Fort Cherry 48, Burgettstown 34

Freedom Area 51, New Brighton 6

Freeport 42, Deer Lakes 10

Garnet Valley 49, Conestoga 3

General McLane 37, Warren 16

Gettysburg 23, Susquehanna Township 16

Glendale 49, Curwensville 23

Greater Latrobe 28, Butler 14

Greencastle Antrim 42, Shippensburg 26

Greenville 21, Harbor Creek 7

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 68, Lower Dauphin 14

Hempfield 40, Reading 16

Hempfield Area 34, Norwin 7

Hershey 17, Palmyra 7

Highlands 19, Hampton 7

Hollidaysburg 36, Dubois 35

Imhotep Charter 69, Dobbins/Randolph 0

Jersey Shore 71, Central Mountain 6

Juniata 19, Susquenita 3

Juniata Valley 26, Mount Union 22

Kane Area 35, Bradford 27

Karns City 35, Clearfield 27

Kennard-Dale 43, Susquehannock 28

Kennett 30, Great Valley 7

Knoch 35, Valley 18

Lakeland 28, Mid Valley 0

Lakeview 35, Franklin 8

Lancaster Catholic 44, Schuylkill Valley 41

Latin Charter 44, Overbrook 8

Laurel 34, Shenango 0

Laurel Highlands 45, Connellsville 0

Lehighton 27, Jim Thorpe 14

Ligonier Valley 51, Derry 7

Littlestown 21, Bermudian Springs 7

Loyalsock 48, Montoursville 14

Mahanoy Area 48, Shenandoah Valley 12

Mapletown 64, West Greene 17

Mars 21, Pittsburgh North Catholic 14

Martin Luther King 7, Frankford 6

McGuffey 43, Washington 24

Meadville 48, Erie 7

Mifflinburg 19, Lewisburg 12

Milton 63, Warrior Run 7

Minersville 37, Pottsville Nativity 0

Montour 21, West Allegheny 20

Mount Carmel 41, Shamokin 0

Mount Lebanon 31, Canon-McMillan 0

Mount Pleasant 42, Southmoreland 17

Muncy 44, Hughesville 16

Nazareth Area 35, Easton 28

Neshannock 42, Mohawk 12

New Hope-Solebury 24, George School 19

New Oxford 57, Eastern York 21

North Penn 38, Abington 21

North Penn-Mansfield 24, Wellsboro 21

North Schuylkill 42, Pottsville 13

Northampton 42, Whitehall 7

Northern Bedford 37, Cambria Heights 14

Northern Lehigh 49, Palmerton 28

Northern York 21, Mechanicsburg 14

Northwestern Lehigh 45, Southern Lehigh 7

Notre Dame-Green Pond 51, Wilson 8

Olney Charter 56, South Philadelphia 6

Palisades 14, Saucon Valley 7

Penn Cambria 42, Chestnut Ridge 17

Penns Valley 42, Bellwood-Antis 0

Pennsbury 35, Neshaminy 0

Pequea Valley 21, Kutztown 20

Philadelphia Central 27, Kensington 16

Pine Grove 14, Marian Catholic 6

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 27, Gateway 14

Pittston Area 35, Wyoming Area 0

Pleasant Valley 14, Stroudsburg 13

Plum 46, Indiana 27

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 56, Upper Moreland 20

Pocono Mountain West 20, Pocono Mountain East 6

Port Allegany 60, Otto-Eldred 12

Punxsutawney 27, Union/AC Valley(FB) 7

Radnor 28, Penncrest 26

Red Lion 44, Dallastown Area 30

Redbank Valley 47, Clarion Area 38

Richland 52, Central Cambria 26

Ridley 35, Upper Darby 6

Riverside 47, Scranton Holy Cross 0

Saegertown 49, Iroquois 6

Scranton 30, Wallenpaupack 13

Selinsgrove 58, Midd-West 12

Shady Side Academy 42, East Allegheny 10

Shaler 55, Fox Chapel 12

Solanco 35, Garden Spot 20

South Park 21, West Mifflin 14, OT

South Side 10, Rochester 8

South Western 36, Spring Grove 30

South Williamsport 55, Northwest Area 6

Southern Columbia 42, Shikellamy 14

Spring-Ford 56, Phoenixville 0

St. Joseph's Prep 42, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 0

State College 36, Chambersburg 7

Steel Valley 28, Serra Catholic 0

Strath Haven 43, Marple Newtown 21

Tamaqua 48, Panther Valley 0

Thomas Jefferson 20, McKeesport 10

Towanda 48, Wyalusing 13

Tyrone def. St. Marys, forfeit

Union 44, Summit Academy 8

Union Area 44, Summit Academy 8

Upper Dauphin 25, Line Mountain 14

Upper Dublin 38, Quakertown 8

Upper St. Clair 35, South Fayette 0

Valley View 22, Scranton Prep 16

Warwick 25, Governor Mifflin 7

Waynesboro 13, East Pennsboro 10, 2OT

West Branch 34, Moshannon Valley 19

West Chester Henderson 14, West Chester East 7

West Lawn Wilson 27, Manheim Township 21

Western Wayne 27, Honesdale 7

Westmont Hilltop 35, Bishop McCort 21

Williams Valley 21, Tri-Valley 13

Williamsport 69, Tunkhannock 7

Windber 31, Portage Area 0

Woodland Hills 7, Penn Hills 3

York Catholic 13, Biglerville 7

Yough 15, Imani Christian Academy 12