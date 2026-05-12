Kitten tied in bag and tossed from pickup truck in northern Pennsylvania, police say

A small kitten was tied up in a bag and thrown from a moving pickup truck in Warren County, Pennsylvania State Police said.

State police posted on the PSP Tips Facebook page on Tuesday, asking for help figuring out who threw the kitten out of a moving vehicle in Conewango Avenue in Glade Township on May 4 around 6:45 p.m.

Troopers said the kitten, estimated to be six to eight weeks old, was tied up in a black disposable bag. The kitten wasn't hurt. Police shared a photo of the tiny gray kitten perched on a trooper's shoulder.

A small kitten was thrown from a pickup truck while tied up in a bag in Warren County, Pennsylvania State Police said. (Photo: PSP Tips/Facebook)

Investigators described the vehicle involved as a white, single-cab Chevrolet pickup truck with no registration plate and rust on the body of the truck. It was seen heading north on Conewango Avenue around 6:45 p.m. on May 4, so anyone with cameras in the area is asked to check their footage between 6:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. that night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Warren at 814-728-3600 and ask for Trooper Holsopple or Corporal Koebley. People can also call the PSP Tips line at 1-800-472-8477 or submit a tip online.