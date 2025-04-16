Pittsburgh-area animal shelters prepare for kitten season

Springtime in western Pennsylvania doesn't just bring blooming flowers and warmer weather. It also signals the start of kitten season.

Animal shelters across the region are bracing for an influx of tiny paws, and they say they'll need help from the community. At the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh, the preparation is already underway.

"I believe today we actually have 47 kittens out in foster," said Dan Cody, the executive director of Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh.

And that number is expected to grow quickly. Once the weather warms, shelters often see a sharp increase in litters being brought in or found in the wild. It's a season full of love, but also labor. With hundreds of kittens comes the challenge of managing costs and space.

"It's just kind of a burden on communities and spay/neuter services to make sure those kittens are taken care of and that they get spayed and neutered, so it doesn't perpetuate the problem," said Dr. Donald Consla with Animal Friends.

"When we talk about having 300 kittens in foster, that requires medical checks from our vet techs, that requires supplies like baby formula, it requires fosters," Cody added.

Beyond overcrowding, there's also a risk in leaving kittens in the wild. Exposure to disease, infection and even rabies can not only impact the kittens, but potentially your own pets, too.

What to do if you find a litter of kittens

So, what should you do if you spot a litter?

"You might start finding those kittens outside. What we want to make sure we do is we don't pick them up right away because mom might just be out getting food for herself," said Katie Vecchi, chief shelter operations officer at Animal Friends.

If mom doesn't return after a couple of days, that's when it's time to step in and get the kittens to a shelter. That gives them a chance and helps stop the cycle.

With rising numbers expected, shelters are calling on the public to donate, volunteer and consider adoption.

"So what we are always looking for is obviously we're looking for adopters, those loving homes that want to take kittens into their home for new family members," Vecchi said.

And while lots of tiny paws will be available soon, shelters also encourage families to consider adopting adult cats, who are often the last to be chosen.