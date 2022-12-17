Kittanning Police searching for missing 51-year-old woman, Kim Mead

KITTANNING BOROUGH (KDKA) - Kittanning Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 51-year-old woman, Kim Mead.

Picture of Kim Mead provided by Kittanning Police Kittanning Police

According to police, Mead was last seen just after 6:30 a.m. on Friday, traveling on foot southbound on Orr Avenue.

She was wearing a zip-up gray hoodie and black yoga pants.

Police have asked residents that have security cameras, such as Ring Video Doorbells, to check between the hours of 6:40 a.m. Friday and now to help track her.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kittanning Police at 724-543-1538 or call 911.

