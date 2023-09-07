Watch CBS News
Kidsburgh Weekend Guide: Sept. 8 -Sept. 10

By Kristine Sorensen

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Labor Day weekend is behind us, but this weekend is still full of sunny skies and lots of events around the region. From various festivals and library events to a sensory-friendly concert, plus plenty of rivers and lakes to explore and the beginning of the apple-picking season, check out what's happening in Kidsburgh this weekend: 

Friday, Sept. 8 – Tuesday, Oct. 17: RADical Days

Each fall, tax dollars in Allegheny County fund 40 days of enjoying our regional assets in the district — hence the name "RAD" days. During the RADical days fall festival, you'll find free admission to museums, conservatories and gardens, plus free concerts and more. Find the full schedule of free adventures right here

Friday, Sept. 8 – Sunday, Sept. 10: Pittsburgh Irish Festival

At the Carrie Blast Furnace, enjoy three days of Irish food, beverages, dancing and history. There will be tours of the furnace, a chance to pet Irish dogs, and tons of vendors and activities. Kids 12 and under are free, and regular admission is $20. Find all the details about the festival here

Saturday, Sept. 9: Sewickley Harvest Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This event kicks off fall in Sewickley, with vendors, kids' activities, arts and crafts, and plenty of food. The festival is in the heart of the business district, but don't miss War Memorial Park while you're in town. Not only is it a great playground with some more daring climbs for big kids, there's a wading stream as well for cooling off. Check out the details of the festival on their website

For the full list, head to this link.

